‘STUPID QUESTION’: Journalists to boycott Fani-Kayode’s conference

Journalists have been asked to boycott a planned press conference by the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode. The order was in response to the recent insult the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain meted out to a journalist in Cross River State.

The order to boycott Fani-Kayode’s conference was issued by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State chapter in a statement on Friday.

Fani-Kayode, who has recently been touring some states, especially those under the control of his party PDP, arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Thursday and had plans to meet journalists in the state.

However, the union warned newsmen in the state not to be part of any activity organised by the former minister.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Emos Etuk, and secretary, Dominic Akpan, the state NUJ said its position was in line with the instruction from the national leadership of the union.

The statement read in part, “Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation.

“In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State. The NUJ is not part of the visit.”

Fani-Kayode, had recently, during a press conference in Cross River State insulted a journalist, Eyo Charles, for demanding to know who was bankrolling the former minister’s tours.

Uncomfortable with the question, Fani-Kayode referred to the question as “stupid question”. He went further to say, “I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards.”

The NUJ national president, Chris Isiguzo had since described Fani-Kayode as “intolerant and unstable” for making such comments.

After initially insisting that he was insulted by the journalist and that he owed nobody any apology, the former minister later said he regretted his action, but said he was only withdrawing the word “stupid”.

