STUPID QUESTION: NUJ accepts Fani-Kayode’s apology

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said on Friday, that it had accepted the apology tendered by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode for insulting its member.

The leadership of NUJ, has therefore, asked all its members in the country to end all fireworks against the former minister.

This was contained in a memo the national secretary of NUJ, Mr Usman Leman sent to members of the Union’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Noting that Fani-Kayode’s apologies for his action had been accepted by the national leadership of the NUJ, Leman called on the various state councils to align with the position of the national secretariat on the matter.

During a recent press conference in Calabar, Fani-Kayode had insulted a journalist that demanded to know who was bankrolling the former minister’s tour of some states.

In its response to the matter, the NUJ national leadership attacked the former minister and demanded that he apologised for his action.

The former minister later apologised in a letter which he addressed to the national president of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo and entitled “Expression of Regret”.

READ ALSO: GARBA SHEHU TO FANI-KAYODE: In journalism there’s no stupid question, only stupid answers

Part of the letter read, “My recent verbal altercation with a member of your union, who is the Cross River State Correspondent of Daily Trust newspaper during a Press Conference I addressed in Calabar refers.

“I wish to convey my regrets to the reporter for my response to him and I also wish to express my regrets to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and members of the Nigerian media, whom I hold in high esteem.”

“I believe that my reaction was disproportionate and unduly harsh even though I felt deeply provoked by the fact that the reporter asserted that I was being bankrolled by somebody for something that I was funding entirely on my own.

“I do hope that our relationship will continue as it has always been.

“Thanks for your understanding and be rest assured that I not only hold you, your union and your members in high esteem, but I also remain one of those that are committed to pressing freedom and free speech in our country.

“I consider myself to be a friend, a supporter and a strong ally of the Nigerian media and my hitherto excellent relationship with members of your organisation and your colleagues spanning over the last 30 years proves this to be the case. I wish you all the very best.”

Join the conversation

Opinions