Sports
Suarez scores against former club as Atletico compound Barca’s woes
Atletico Madrid have clinched a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the La Liga on Saturday, with Luis Suarez scoring against his former club.
Suarez, who left Barcelona at the start of last season to join Atletico to win the title, scored in the 44th minute after Thomas Lemar opened scoring on 24 minutes.
Antoine Griezmann also featured against his former club as a late substitute as Atletico basked in their superiority.
With the win, Atletico move level with city rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, five points ahead of Barcelona.
It was Barcelona’s first defeat in the league this season, and they suffered it at the home of the defending champions.
Before the weekend’s defeat, Barca had three wins and three draws to their name, with back-to-back 3-0 losses in the Champions League doing most to harm manager Ronald Koeman’s position at the club.
