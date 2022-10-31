Sports
Suarez wins Uruguayan championship with boyhood club Nacional
Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward, Luis Suarez has helped Nacional win the Uruguayan championship as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool.
The 35-year staged a return to his boyhood club in July as a free agent after leaving Spanish giants, Atletico.
Suarez scored in the 50th and the 96th minutes as Nacional won in extra time.
Read Also: Suarez scores against former club as Atletico compound Barca’s woes
Suarez, Uruguay’s record goalscorer, has scored six goals in 13 appearances on his return to the club he joined aged 14.
He made his professional debut for Nacional at 18, in 2005, helping them win the Uruguayan league title before moving to Europe with Dutch side Groningen the following season.
Since then he has gone on to win five La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy at Barcelona while he won the League Cup at Liverpool and the Premier League Golden Boot in 2013-14.
