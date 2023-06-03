Subsidy: NLC writes affiliates to mobilise them for nationwide strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress {NLC}has written all its 43 affiliate unions to mobilise for the industrial action scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The labour congress called for the strike following the announcement of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol by President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural address on Monday, May 29, 2023, which led to increase in the pump price of the product.

NLC affiliates include the Academic Staff Union of Universities {ASUU}, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics {ASUP}, Nigeria Union of Teachers {NUT}, Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria{JUSUN} and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives among others.

READ ALSO:NLC declares nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal

In a letter written to the affiliates which was signed by the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the Congress said: “We bring you greetings from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress. You will recall that arising from the National Executive Council meeting held on 2nd June 2023, it was decided that Congress will embark on a nationwide action and withdrawal of services, against the fraudulent increase in the prices of fuel across the thirty-six states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the FCT.

“Please be informed that the nationwide action will commence on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023. To this effect, all National Leadership are expected to mobilise their members for the action and ensure full compliance with the directives as services in both the public and private sector are expected to be fully withdrawn by Wednesday, 7th June, 2023. All Presidents and General Secretaries are expected to help ensure the implementation of the decisions of the National Executive Council.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now