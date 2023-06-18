Subsidy Removal: Be patient for govt to work out palliatives, Gov Mohammed tells Nigerians

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient as the government works on rolling out palliatives to cushion the hardships brought about by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor made the appeal in Bauchi on Saturday while interacting with newsmen, assuring that the committee set up by the National Economic Council will make appropriate recommendations that will be beneficial to all.

Mohammed, who is a member of the committee, disclosed that some of the recommendations include the procurement of a large number of mass transit buses for Nigerians.

He also said that the committee will also recommend adjustments in workers’ salaries and the introduction of various intervention programmes using the revenue generated from the subsidy removal.

Read also: NASS REPUBLIC: On Akpabio, Abbas’ rise to power. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

He said: “The committee will work for the collective interest of Nigerians.

“Members of the committee under the leadership of Kebbi Governor, Dr Nasiru Idris remain resolute in recommending fair modalities for judicious distribution of palliative to all the relevant sectors.”

Speaking further, the governor said that the distribution would be made to all sectors affected by the subsidy removal regardless of political party differences.

“Both opposition and the ruling APC governors understood that the move by the Federal Government was a step in the right direction and the process will not be politicized,” he assured.

According to him, Mohammed the NEC and representatives of Organised Labour also acknowledged that the subsidy removal has advantages and challenges.

“It has subjected Nigerians, especially the common citizens to hardship, hence, the move to alleviate their sufferings.

“Government and Organised Labour understood that the move has brought about benefits and challenges, that is why right steps are being taken in that direction,” the governor added.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to be patient, saying life will be meaningful when the federal government implements the NEC recommendations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now