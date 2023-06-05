SUBSIDY REMOVAL: Ndume urges NLC to embrace dialogue before strike

Senator Ali Ndume, the former leader of the Upper legislative Chamber, has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to call off its scheduled Wednesday strike and return to the negotiating table.

Ndume in a statement issued on Sunday, recommended for effective communication prior to industrial any action.

Additionally, he requested a meeting between the NLC and the President, Bola Tinubu, to discuss the pros and cons of subsidy removal.

Ndume said, “This fuel subsidy removal is something we must do now or never. We need to open the wounds now and begin to heal them. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) needs to work with the government and see how the effects can be minimized.

“If we don’t remove the subsidy now, some people will continue to milk this country. NLC should go to the negotiation table with the Federal Government.”

“The NLC should not go on a strike first before negotiation. They should not make that mistake. Besides, there is no budget for subsidy. Where will the money come from?

“I call on President Tinubu to personally meet with Labour leaders and resolve the issues. He should also assure them that things will be alright.”

The Federal Government, on Sunday evening, said it was reviewing a long list of demands made by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, top of which is the upward review of the minimum wage.

This followed a two-hour meeting between the representatives of the Federal Government and the TUC at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the NLC was absent at the meeting.

Sunday’s meeting comes four days after talks between the government, TUC and Nigerian Labour Congress ended in a deadlock.

Dele Alake, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government, said the meeting featured the consideration of a list of demands from the trade unions, amongst which was the upward review of the minimum wage due to what he described as a drastic fall in the purchasing power of Nigerian workers occasioned by the discontinuance of petroleum subsidy.

