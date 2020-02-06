Success in anti-terror campaign has restored Nigeria’s pride – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the success in the fight against insurgency has restored Nigeria’s honour in the world.

The President stated this during the inauguration of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Agusta 109 power helicopters in Abuja.

He commended the security operatives for playing critical roles in securing the nation, describing them as “a source of pride to the country.”

According to him, the acquisition of the aircraft is an expression of his administration’s commitment to end the Boko Haram menace.

He added that the deployment of the gunships would further help to combat the country’s security challenges.

He said: “I am delighted to be here this morning to once again commission 2 x Agusta 109 Power and MI-171E helicopters into the Nigerian Air Force inventory.

“About a year ago, we commissioned 2 x Agusta 109 Power helicopter gunships which were procured from Italy.

“The platforms were subsequently inducted into the Nigerian Air Force inventory to boost operational capacity. It is on record that these additional platforms have contributed immensely to the Air Force’s successes and decimation of Boko Haram insurgents.

“Your contributions in internal security, peacekeeping, and humanitarian operations in places like The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Mozambique, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Guinea Bissau, and Cameroon have not only been a source of pride to us as a nation, but has also projected us as a reliable regional power.

“I promised to put an end to Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities that have bedeviled our country during my inaugural speech as President.

“You will all agree with me that the successes we have achieved so far have restored our pride and honour the world over.”

