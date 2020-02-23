Succour for Asuzu, Nollywood and Bollywood’s maiden collaboration, Pete Edochie’s take on men kneeling to propose marriage and all the other scoops you should not miss…

MABEL SEGUN

The home of Mabel Segun, one of the few surviving matriarchs of African literature was filled to the brim when a horde of journalists and other well-wishers gathered to celebrate her 90th birthday.

During the birthday celebration, the poet, playwright, teacher and broadcaster regaled all about her near-death experience some days earlier, when she had diarrhea and how she thought she would die from the illness.

While graciously enduring all the camera flashes that came her way, the author in her full neatly combed grey hair captivated and absorbed many in her ruminations spiked with humour

The Ondo State born author whose first book, ‘My Father’s Daughter’ (1965) has been translated in German, Danish, Norwegian and Greek was once the centre of attraction as one of the few women writers of Nigerian descent that shaped the landscape of African literature.

FRANK DALLAS

The Nigerian movie industry dubbed Nollywood was thrown into mourning when the death of actor and production manager, Frank Dallas was made known to the shock of many.

Gist say the moviemaker unfortunately kicked the bucket in his hotel room in Umuahia, Abia State, last Wednesday, where he was attending a summit with other Nollywood filmmakers.

The death of Frank Dallas forced the National President of AGN, Mr Emeja Rollas to declare three days of morning and prayer in honour of the late filmmaker in a statement signed by the Guild’s PRO, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the president has cancelled all official activities of the guild at all levels for three days.

PASTOR ITUAH & IBIDUN IGHODALO

The pair of Pastor Itua Ighodalo and his elegant wife, Ibidun, celebrated 13 blissful years of matrimony amid many trials that threatened to rock their union.

In an emotional message to her husband, the event planner, Ibidun Ighodalo thanked her better half who she wholeheartedly tied the nuptial knots with, over a decade ago, for giving her peace.

She wrote; “May our lives continue to be LACED in love…May our love continue to be LACED with God’s grace. May our marriage and union continue to be LACED with peace; joy and happiness…May our peace continue to be LACED WITH Gods protection… Thank you for being my peace.”

PETE EDOCHIE

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie stirred a hornets’ nest when a video of him surfaced online in which he criticised young men who kneel down to propose marriage to women.

The firebrand actor in the video said that any young man who goes down on his knees to propose to a girl is not just an idiot, but also a bloody fool because “we black men try to copy white people.”

Pete Edochie’s comments in the video elicited a deluge of criticisms as many disagreed with his position on the matter with an Instagram user @QueenSuz replying the actor saying; “I respect your opinion, sir. My husband knelt down and begged me to marry him. I still love and respect him. My sons will also do the same to their women.”

“Your opinion, sir… Some boys would (even) lie down when they see their soul mates.” @Spinblastglobal added on the same social media platform.

NOLLYWOOD/BOLLYWOOD COLLABORATION:

The first movie collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood titled “Namaste Wahala” is almost done according to reports with film enthusiast and buffs alike smacking their lips at the possible outcome of the story which cuts across two diverse and rich cultures.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the movie produced by Indian film maker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, also stars established Nollywood thespians including; Joke Silva, Richard Mofe Damijo Inidima Okojie, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Big Brother Naija’s Frodd, and feature appearance by musician, MI Abaga.

The much anticipated movie which is primarily based on a story of love, romance, laughter and tears between two main characters also features some Bollywood movie stars like; Ruslaan Mumtaz and Segal Sujata.

DJ CUPPY & TENI:

The pair of Nigerian music superstars Teni and DJ Cuppy have both been nominated for the Favourite African Star and Social Media Star respectively at the 2020 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Other international stars nominated for this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards include; Will Smith, Beyonce, Kelvin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Angelina Jolie and many more.

We gather that the event which will be staged in Inglewood, California, will be hosted by American Rapper, Chance the Rapper and will stream across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Both DJ Cuppy and Teni the Entertainer now follows in the footsteps of singer Davido Favourite Global Music Star category, and actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington and IK Osakioduwa who were both nominated in the Favourite African Star category last year.

ERNEST ASUZU

Help is now coming the way of one-time popular actor Ernest Asuzu after he deliberately removed his shirt in a viral video clip which went viral on social media which showed him begging for alms.

The wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano intervened in the deteriorating health condition of the actor by evacuating him to Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, Anambra State where he has been receiving treatment.

In a related development, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Mr Emeka Rollas, says that the body has set up a committee to raise funds for its ailing, Ernest Asuzu.

