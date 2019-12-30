SUDAN: Court sentence 29 people to death for torturing, killing protester

A court in Sudan on Monday sentenced no fewer than 29 intelligence agents to death for the killing of a teacher in detention during protests against disgraced former president, Omar al-Bashir.

The court presided over by Judge Sadok Abdelrahman, found the defendants guilty of torturing the victim identified as Ahmed al-Kheir to death at an intelligence services facility and sentenced all of them to be hanged

The presiding judge also sentenced four other officers to three years in prison and seven were also acquitted in the landmark ruling that paves way for democratic transition in the North African nation.

Judge Sadok said that the victim who worked as a teacher was beaten and tortured to death after he was arrested in late January by intelligence operatives in Sudan’s eastern province of Kassala.

Reports say hundreds rallied outside the Omdurman court where the verdict was delivered with some waving national flags and others holding pictures of al-Kheir, and cheering after the decision was announced by the court.

