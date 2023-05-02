News
Sudan: FG confirms Nigerians ready to depart Egypt
The Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Tuesday the country’s embassy in Egypt has successfully moved evacuees across the border from Sudan.
In a statement, the commission said at least 449 students were being prepared for their return to Nigeria through the Aswan Airport in Egypt.
The Federal Government had deployed the Air Peace and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets to airlift the country’s nationals from the North African country.
The government had also given Azman Air the approval to undertake the exercise.
NiDCOM added that priority was given to female students in the movement of the students from the Sudanese side to the Egyptian side of the Arqeel Border.
