Sudan launches investigation into failed assassination attempt on PM

The police in Sudan have launched an investigation into a failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, after his convoy was attacked in the capital city of Khartoum.

Eyewitnesses told the Reuters news agency that the attack happened on Monday near the north-eastern entrance to Kober Bridge, which connects Khartoum North to the city centre, where the prime minister’s office is.

“I saw the moment of the explosion and the strike, and the strike came from a high building,” one of them said.

Moments after the attack, Mr Hamdok who was appointed to head Sudan’s transitional government last August, a few months after the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir, tried to calm nerves after the assault.

“I would like to assure the people of Sudan that I am safe and in good shape,” Abdalla Hamdok has tweeted.

He said the attack only served as “an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan”.

Authorities say it is still not yet clear who carried out the attack, but the political situation in Sudan remains precarious after last year’s political transition which led to the ouster of former president Omar al-Bashir.

