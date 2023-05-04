Sudan: More aircraft needed to evacuate all Nigerians from Egypt —FG

The Federal Government, on Wednesday night, said there is need for more aircraft to be made available to evacuate Nigerians affected by the war in Sudan from Egypt.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday night at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this while awaiting the arrival of 376 stranded Nigerians from Egypt.

According to her, if four airplanes can move at once, everyone would definitely arrive.

She further stated that Egypt officials insisted that the airplanes sent from Nigeria must be able to accommodate the number of Nigerians available to travel, else they would not let them evacuate anyone.

“If four planes go at the same time, they will bring everybody back. So, NEMA has assured that they have done that for Egypt.

“Most importantly also, we hope those over there come back speedily. So, we are expecting that with the arrangements made by NEMA, it is going to be more planes because Egypt makes it difficult.

“Egypt says if the number of people you brought is let’s say 200 and the aircraft can only take 150, then nobody will leave. They want you to pick the expected number of people that you are bringing into their border,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa further stated that that at Port Sudan, the Nigerian government was trying to get tickets as it was more difficult to get flight to Port Sudan.

“At the Port Sudan, we are trying to get tickets because it is even more difficult to get flight to Port Sudan but they have an airline, so they are processing them now to get them tickets and then they come back home and if other airlines get the landing permit, they will quickly go to help evacuate them.

“At least, they are coming back home and we are glad nobody’s life was lost and priority was given to students, women and children. So, let’s just set our eyes on that,” she said.

According to the NiDCOM boss, another 3,000 stranded Nigerians were expected to return home.

