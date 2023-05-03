Sudan: NiDCOM denies stopping Nigerians from S-East boarding evacuation buses

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), on Tuesday, denied an allegation against its Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa that she prevented some Nigerians, especially of the South East extraction from boarding buses hired by the Federal Government to evacuate stranded Nigerians from Khartoum, Sudan.

The commission, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said that the allegation made by a Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, and signed by one Goodluck Ibem, was ‘wicked, divisive and a ridiculous fabrication.’

Balogun, while narrating what transpired, said: “Reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff on the ground in Khartoum, indicated that when the boarding of buses began, the situation was so chaotic that some people (including Non-Nigerians) jumped in violently, some with daggers, and through the windows.

“To bring sanity and to abide by the instruction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs that priority should be given to women, children and students, the officials started calling them in according to states in alphabetical order, beginning with Abia State.

“Reports from Sudan indicate that all who converged at the prescribed locations were to be picked up, and have all been moved in 40 buses either towards Port Sudan or towards Egyptian borders.

“However, if some arrived after the stipulated time or did not show up at the point of pick up, they cannot blame it on anyone.

“NIDCOM is focused, working with other relevant agencies on the safe return of stranded Nigerians and will not be distracted by nonsensical, illogical, irresponsible, rascal and unfounded comments meant to distract from the success, safe and secure return of Nigerians from Khartoum, Sudan.”

