Sudan: Nigeria spends $1.2m to evacuate nationals to Egypt
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has spent $1.2m to evacuate 2,400 Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan to Cairo, Egypt.
The minister disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the funds covered the deployment of 40 buses to convey Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt.
The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed a 72-hour ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States on Monday.
However, there were reports of resumed hostilities on Wednesday with heavy gunfire reported in Khartoum and other parts of the country.
The federal government on Saturday set up a committee to evacuate Nigerians from the troubled North African country.
About 500 people had been killed since the fighting began between the two military units loyal to the Sudan de-facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his estranged deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, last week.
