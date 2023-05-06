News
Sudan: Nigeria to evacuate 800 students from Egypt Sunday
The Federal Government will evacuate 800 Nigerian students from Aswan, Egypt, on Sunday.
The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Abuja.
The federal government had brought back home 401 Nigerians living in the war-torn North African country this week.
The first batch of 270 Nigerians that fled to Egypt since the fighting started in Sudan returned home on Wednesday.
Another set of 131 returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Saturday afternoon.
READ ALSO: Another batch of 131 Sudan returnees arrive in Abuja
The government had deployed the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Peace, Taco, and Azman Airlines to airlift the country’s nationals from Egypt.
Ahmed said: “We have aircraft on the ground as we speak, two are in Aswan and our people are on their way to the airport. So, hopefully, they will take off tomorrow morning and by tomorrow afternoon or evening, we will receive a large batch of almost 800 students.
“For Port Sudan, we will continue with the evacuation. Tarco is going back. Azman is going to do back-to-back evacuation because of its 400-seater capacity and we have already started engaging Air Peace to go back because of the 274-seater capacity.”
