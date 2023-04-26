SUDAN: Nigerian govt says buses ready to evacuate trapped students to Egypt

The Federal Government has issued an update over ongoing efforts to evacuate trapped Nigerian students in Sudan.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) gave this update via a tweet on Wednesday.

It tweeted that the buses arrived on Tuesday night with more buses expected to arrive on Wednesday morning with help from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan.

“Last night, the Nigeria Evacuation team in SUDAN received some buses to transport Nigerian Students to nearby borders in Egypt, before airlifting them to Nigeria, this has been sorted by Federal Government through @nemanigeria and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan,” NIDCOM tweeted.

On Monday, the Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the evacuation of the country’s nationals stranded in Sudan.

Over 400 people had been killed in the fighting between the Sudanese troops and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, and other parts of the country since last week.

The Federal Government had last weekend set up a committee to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the war-torn North African country.

UPDATE:

Last night, the Nigeria Evacuation team in SUDAN received some buses to transport Nigerian Students to nearby borders in Egypt, before airlifting them to Nigeria, this has been sorted by Federal Government through @nemanigeria and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan. More… pic.twitter.com/HKmQJPqz6d — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) April 26, 2023

