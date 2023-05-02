International
Sudan rival forces agree to 7-day truce
The rival military forces in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, starting May 4.
In a statement issued on Tuesday in Juba, the South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two parties reached the truce in a telephone conversation with the country’s President, Salva Kiir.
Hundreds of people had been killed and millions displaced in the two-week-old dispute between the two military units loyal to the Sudanese leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his estranged deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The fighting had also forced many countries, including Nigeria, to evacuate their nationals from the giant North African country.
READ ALSO: 56 civilians, combatants killed in fight between Sudan army, paramilitary forces
With a total landmass of 1,861,484 km2 (718,723 sq mi), Sudan is the third largest country in Africa behind Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“The two sides have also agreed to name their representatives to peace talks to be held at any venue of their choice,” the ministry added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...