Sudan rival forces agree to 7-day truce

The rival military forces in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, starting May 4.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Juba, the South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two parties reached the truce in a telephone conversation with the country’s President, Salva Kiir.

Hundreds of people had been killed and millions displaced in the two-week-old dispute between the two military units loyal to the Sudanese leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his estranged deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting had also forced many countries, including Nigeria, to evacuate their nationals from the giant North African country.

“The two sides have also agreed to name their representatives to peace talks to be held at any venue of their choice,” the ministry added.

