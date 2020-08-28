International Latest

SUDAN: Two killed during clashes over nomination of new governor

August 28, 2020
Security forces disperse Sudanese protesters, fire tear gas, gunshots
Two people have been killed in Sudan after two ethnic groups – Beni Amer and Beja – clashed over the nomination of a Governor Salah Ammar of the Beni Amer tribe.

The violent clashes which erupted on Thursday forced Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to send a ministerial delegation to the state.

The acting governor Arbab El Fadul has also imposed a three-day curfew in the state and police have been deployed to enforce it.

Prime Minister Hamdok appointed 18 civilian governors sparking tribal rivalries in some states.

Supporters of the new governor want him to quickly arrive in Kassala and assume office, while the rival tribe has rejected his appointment.

The disputed governor in his address said his arrival had been delayed because of the protests over his nomination.

