Sudan’s rival forces agree to 72-hour cease-fire

Sudan’s rival force, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire plea from the United States.

In a statement issued on Monday, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said the country’s military head, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF leader, Mohamed Dagalo, reached the agreement in Khartoum.

Over 400 people had been killed in the fighting between the Sudanese troops and RSF in Khartoum and other parts of the country since last week.

The statement read: “The SAF and RSF have agreed to implement and uphold a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire starting midnight, April 24.

“We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements.



“Based on mediation from the United States of America, the Rapid Support Forces agreed to a humanitarian truce for a period of 72 hours, starting at midnight tonight, in order to open humanitarian corridors, facilitate the movement of citizens and residents, enable them to fulfill their needs, reach hospitals and safe areas, and evacuate diplomatic missions.

“The Rapid Support Forces affirm their full readiness to cooperate, coordinate and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely. The Rapid Support Forces, from the womb of these people, stand by them, support their choices, and strive to achieve their legitimate aspirations for freedom, justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

“We affirm our commitment during the period of the declared armistice to the complete cease-fire, and we warn against the continued violations of the second party in non-compliance with the armistice.”

