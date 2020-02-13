Sudan’s top military general vows to “cooperate fully” with ICC over handover of Omar al-Bashir

Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a top military general in Sudan, has told rights group he will “co-operate fully” with the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it seeks to bring ousted President Omar al-Bashir to trial for war crimes, against humanity and genocide.

Following a meeting with Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday, Gen Burhan is quoted by the campaign group as saying: “We agreed that no-one is above the law, and that people will be brought to justice, be it in Sudan or outside Sudan with the help of the ICC.”

It’s the first time the general has commented personally on the matter since his administration confirmed its intention to hand over Mr Bashir earlier this week.

Authorities said the former president, and others charged by the ICC, should appear at The Hague to face a tribunal.

Spokesman for the Sudanese government, Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi who spoke with BBC Focus on Africa radio on Wednesday said that Bashir and three others would be handed over to the ICC.

The ousted leader was sentenced to two years in a rehabilitation facility after several suitcases filled with multiple currencies worth more than $130m were found in his home.

Recall that during the fourth court hearing in September last year, al-Bashir’s office manager Yasser Basheer said that the former Sudanese leader was the only person with a key to a room at the presidential palace holding millions of euros.

Bashir, who was speaking as a defence witness, also said the former president gave him more than 10 million euros ($11m) cash in his final months of rule for delivery to different parties.

