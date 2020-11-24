SUG presidents give Nigerian govt, ASUU one week ultimatum to end strike

The coalition of presidents of Students Union Government (SUG) in 19 northern states of the country on Tuesday gave the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) a one week ultimatum to end the eight-month strike in the universities.

The SUG president, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Sidi Garba Sa’id, who addressed journalists at a press conference in Kano, said the coalition would not accept hike in student fees at the institutions.

He also read the outcome of an earlier meeting of the coalition held in Jigawa State.

He said: “The coalition has unanimously agreed on the review of the ASUU demands. The coalition is giving both parties ultimatum of one week to resolve their problems or else Nigerian students will move to the roads and make them our classes.

“The coalition will not tolerate any form of hike in registration fees or the induction of tuition fees.

“The government should waive registration because of the pandemic which has seriously affected the economic status of students, parents, and guardians.”

It also called for a review of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) age limit due to the lingering ASUU strike.

“NYSC age limitation should be revised due to the fact that the ASUU lingering strike and COVID-19 pandemic may have crippled some students’ chances of participating in the scheme,” the SUG presidents added.

