SUICIDE MISSION? Portable says he wants to battle Anthony Joshua for N100m

Nigerian street hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known in music circles as Portable, has declined a move to fight his colleague Darlington Achakpo Okoye, aka Speed Darlington.

The controversial singer, who made the decision in a video posted on his Instagram page, stated that Speed Darlington is an unworthy opponent as he seeks to battle Anthony Joshua instead.

In the video, Portable called out Anthony Joshua, demanding N100 million for the match, while suggesting that Speed Darlington was hoping to fight him to promote his upcoming show in April.

He also bragged about his status in the music industry, saying he is bigger and more popular than Speed Darlington, who was released from Kuje prison in January for defaming Burna Boy.

“I’m not f!ghting Speed Darlington again; I want Anthony Joshua with 100m,” Portable said.

This comes days after Speed Darlington hit the gym in preparation for a proposed boxing match against his colleague, Portable.

In an apparent jab at Portable, Darlington posted a video of himself on social media buying a coffin before going to the gym with his trainer.

In order to get ready for the big fight with Portable, the rapper was spotted practicing his latent boxing techniques, throwing punches, and improving his fitness.

However, the anticipated celebrity boxing bout, which was scheduled to take place on April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos State, will not hold due to Potable’s decision not to fight Speed Darlington any longer.

