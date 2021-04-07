Suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship started in 2019 – Malami | Ripples Nigeria

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Wednesday he did not file a suit challenging the citizenship of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in court.

Malami, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the suit challenging the ex-Vice President’s citizenship started in 2019

According to him, the case was part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a civil society organisation – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa.

The AGF said the matter had already been reported by the media since April 2019.

The government had claimed in 2019 that Atiku is not Nigerian but a Cameroonian, saying he was born in 1946 in Jada, a town that was under the control of the East African country at the time.

The statement read: “Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has not instituted legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former Vice-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Malami has never filled any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“The matter in contention was part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a civil society organisation – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 in respect of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party Independent National Electoral Commission and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was made a co-defendant.

“It is unfortunate that stale news stories capable of causing confusion are repackaged and presented to the general public as current news.”

