Sultan appeals to governments to subsidise treatment of kidney disease

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Thursday, appealed to governments at all levels to subsidise the cost of kidney disease treatment, lamenting that cases have risen to 20 million.

The Sultan, who is also the President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs {NSCIA}, also challenged the Nigerian Association of Nephrology to find a solution to the rising cases of the disease.

Abubakar said this when he received the president of the association, Professor Adanze Asinobi, who led other members of the association to the palace on Thursday.

According to the monarch, majority of the people suffering from the disease were from poor families.

Speaking earlier, Professor Asinobi disclosed that there were 20 million Nigerians suffering from kidney diseases.

She further noted that Nigeria had adequate medical professionals to handle the cases, but lamented the low level of awareness among Nigerians due to inadequate healthcare facilities in most rural communities and some urban centres.

The Sultan was also conferred with the fellowship of the National Association of Nephrology as well as making him the patron.

