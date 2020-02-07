Sultan carpets group’s Operation ‘Shege Ka Fassa’, asks Northern leaders to caution them

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on Thursday carpeted the action of Coalition of Northern Groups for floating what they called Operation Shege Ka Fassa , a supposed security network, akin to Southwest’s Operation Amotekun, for the Northern part of the country.The Sultan, who blamed leaders and elders of the region for the development, called on them to caution the youths behind the move and not allow them take the lead.The Sultan, who spoke at a Northern Security Meeting in Kaduna on Thursday, said: “I saw it on the television, and the media gave them attention. Now, the elders allowed these youths to go forward. So, the elites are our problems, the elders are our problems. If the elders don’t take the lead, the youth will do whatever they like and think they are right. You have to caution these youths by giving them good leadership.

“Now, they have launched their own security outfit. I don’t know what they call it, Shege Ka Fasa’, meaning what?

“So, I want to call on northern elders to caution them. Don’t allow these youths to take over leadership from you. You have to reach out to everybody no matter how low the person is. So, I think we need to take the bull by the horns and not allow the youths take over responsibility. I think we need to do that and much more.”

The traditional ruler, who called on governors of the region to tackle the security challenges in the region, also expressed concern that there are over the 50,000 orphans in the region as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, if nothing concrete was done about the development, the orphans would turn out worse than Boko Haram.

“Several recommendations have been made but are not implemented and as they remain unimplemented, we will continue to suffer the consequences”, he said.