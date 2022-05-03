Sultan charges security agents to wage war against terrorists

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Tuesday charged security operatives never to allow terrorists to have their way in the country.

The Sultan, who made the call when the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Faruk Yahaya, paid him a Sallah homage in Sokoto, described bandits as terrorists who must be eliminated.

He said: “We will never allow terrorists to have their ways. The more we strategize to defeat them the better for all of us.

“Like what Mr. President says on Sallah day, I too believe we are bringing this to an end.”

