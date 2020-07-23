Latest Metro

Sultan declares July 31 as Eid-El-Kabir

July 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Thursday declared July 31 as Eid-El-Kabir.

The Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Affairs, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, who disclosed this in a statement on behalf of the Sultan, advised all the Imams and District heads in Sokoto State and Muslim communities throughout the country, to observe their Eid prayers at the mosques in their respective towns and villages and not the customary Eid grounds in compliance with the government’s protocols on COVID-19.

The statement read:

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared Friday, 31st July 2020 as the 10th day of Zulhijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid-El-Kabir for the year.

‘’Furthermore, in view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all the District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Jumu’at Mosques in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid grounds.

“Also, the council advises the Muslim communities throughout the country to observe Eid prayers at Jumu’at mosques to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

