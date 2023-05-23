News
Sultan denies saying security agents are dodging bandits, mocking victims
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has denied reports that he said security agents in the country were dodging bandits and mocking victims of attacks.
The Sultan, who is also the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council {NIREC} made the denial in a statement on his behalf by NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, on Tuesday.
The Sultan, while speaking at a second quarterly meeting of NIREC, with the theme ‘Media and Effective Nation Building’ held in Abuja on Thursday last week, had frowned at the re-surging cases of attacks in different states in the country after the general elections, which he described as very alarming.
Read also: Sultan of Sokoto accuses security agents of dodging terrorists, bandits
“Throughout the campaigns and the elections, we never had these cases of insecurity. Suddenly, after the elections, the killings continued across Niger, Plateau, Kaduna and other places.
“These killings are definitely not related to religion, but the activities of some set of uninformed people.
“Imagine a situation where bandits would invade a community, kill people and destroy their properties, with little or no resistance from the security officials, only for the security officials to appear long after the attacks and perhaps, to mock the people or look at the ashes of destroyed items,” the reverted monarch had said.
Explaining what he said at the Thursday meeting of NIREC, the Sultan maintained that he did not say, ‘Security Agents Dodging Bandits, Mocking Victims.’
“The theme of the meeting was ‘Media and Effective Leadership for Nation-Building
“Some of the messages were misrepresented by some reporters.
“What he said was, ‘When bandits go into people’s communities and kill them and burn their houses and whatever, nothing is done.
“After the deed has been done, the security agents will now go there, to do what? To look at the ashes that have been burnt?” Omonokhua said.
