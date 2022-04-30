Sultan in Eid-il-Fitr message tasks Nigeria govt to end insecurity, inflation, ASUU strike

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to do everything possible to curb insecurity, inflation and the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the country.

In his Eid-il-Fitr message on Friday, the Sultan who is also the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), urged the government to find an immediate solution to the escalating insecurity in the country, especially in the north, resolve the ongoing ASUU impasse and stem the tide of inflation.

In the statement signed by NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, the Sultan also urged security agencies to up their game and forcefully address the country’s dangerous security situation.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and indeed the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of the 1443 AH ‘Idul Fitr. We beseech Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to witness many more of it.

“The Council seizes the opportunity of Eid to express its serious concern about the sky-rocketing prices of food and consumables in the country and appeal to the government to stem the tide of inflation while urging traders too to desist from the habit of arbitrarily increasing the price of food items.

“We appeal to ASUU and the Federal Government to find an amicable solution to the ongoing impasse/strike and not allow some unscrupulous individuals to mobilise students in the name of protests to destabilise the country.

“We call on security agencies to up their game and forcefully address the dangerous security situation in the country.

“We appeal to politicians to consider politics as a service to the Nation, which should not be pursued as a do-or-die affair.

“Nigerians should freely choose their leaders on the basis of those who will lead them with justice, fairness and character in the line with our usual prayer, ‘O Allah, make the best of us our leaders and don’t make the worst of us our leaders.

“Don’t make us, on account of our sins, be under those who will neither fear you nor be compassionate to us,” the statement said.

