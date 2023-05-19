Sultan of Sokoto accuses security agents of dodging terrorists, bandits

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has accused security operatives in the country of failing to confront terrorists and bandits only to appear at scenes of attacks after the perpetrators must have struck to mock the victims.

The Sultan who is also the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the allegations during the second quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), with the theme ‘Media and Effective Nation Building’ held in Abuja on Thursday.

The revered traditional and religious leader lamented the resurging cases of attacks in different states in the country after the general elections which he described as very alarming.

“Throughout the campaigns and the elections, we never had these cases of insecurity. Suddenly, after the elections, the killings continued across Niger, Plateau, Kaduna and other places,” the Sultan said.

“These killings are definitely not related to religion, but the activities of some set of uninformed people.

Read Also: JOS KILLINGS: Sultan of Sokoto cautions Muslims against taking laws into their hands

“Imagine a situation where bandits would invade a community, kill people and destroy their properties, with little or no resistance from the security officials, only for the security officials to appear long after the attacks and perhaps, to mock the people or look at the ashes of destroyed items.

“Few days ago, it was reported that some United States Embassy staff were killed and burnt in Anambra State. That’s barbaric and shouldn’t have happened because there is no justification for that.

“Why this resurgence? Definitely, these resurgences are not religious. Since a new government is coming in, we’re sure we can engage the government to hit the ground running in bringing solutions to these problems.

“But we cannot continue that way because when bandits just go into people’s communities, kill them and burn their houses and nothing is done, then when the deed is done, the security agencies will go there to do what? To look at the ashes that are being burnt?” the sultan noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now