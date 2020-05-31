SULTAN OF SOKOTO TO BUHARI: Equip armed forces to enable better performance in fight against insurgency

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar III, has challenged the federal government of Nigeria to effectively equip the armed forces to enable them perform better in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar III made the call on Saturday when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, who paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the monarch.

According to the Sultan of Sokoto, there was a need for well-equipped armed forces to confront bandits and other elements threatening the security of the country in the Northeast.

“We do not have the relevant equipment to deal with the relative insecurity. Our forces need minimum equipment to add to their strength because presently, we do not have the minimum for standard operation.

“We must task the Federal Government to equip the armed forces to be able to function without hindrance. We must wake up and equip our armed forces to the standard level,” he said.

