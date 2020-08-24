Sultan of Sokoto visits El-Rufai

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saa’d Abubakar, on Monday, visited Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Government House in Kaduna.

The governor disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

The Sultan’s visit came just 24 hours after the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, visited Governor El-Rufai.

Sanusi is expected to stay in Kaduna for one week.

Although the details of the Sultan’s visit has not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the violence in Kaduna, where about 100 people had been killed in ethnic and religious violence in the southern part of the state.

The tweet read: “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has welcomed His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, who is on a private visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.”

