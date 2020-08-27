Sultan of Sokoto warns against inciting comments fueling Southern Kaduna crisis

The Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, has warned Southern Kaduna leaders against making inflammatory comments which have led to wanton killing of innocent people in the area.

Sa’ad Abubakar III gave the warning on Thursday in a statement issued through the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) which was signed by its Secretary-General, Khalid Aliyu.

The group in the statement also said it strongly believed that the politically-driven crisis in Southern Kaduna was being deliberately turned into ethno-religious conflict of worrisome dimension.

The statement reads thus in part; “The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and its President-General, observed carefully with serious concern the unfortunate unfolding events of blood-letting and serial killings, as well as the resultant inflammatory commentaries being aired which are utterly condemnable in their entirety.

“We strongly believe that the politically-driven crisis is being deliberately turned into ethno-religious conflict of worrisome dimension. Thus, we call for caution and restraint from all parties involved.

READ ALSO: Sultan of Sokoto visits El-Rufai

“It should however, be noted that ethno-religious conflict isn’t easily manageable, hence, we must all rise to the occasion to forestall its recurrence in Kaduna state, as it is often said, a stitch in time saves nine!”

This came days after the Sultan of Sokoto challenged the federal government of Nigeria to effectively equip the armed forces to enable them perform better in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar III made the call on Saturday when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, who paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the monarch.

According to the Sultan of Sokoto, there was a need for well-equipped armed forces to confront bandits and other elements threatening the security of the country in the Northeast.

Join the conversation

Opinions