Sultan rules out another war in Nigeria, advocates dialogue | Ripples Nigeria

News
Sultan rules out another war in Nigeria, advocates dialogue
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue as a way out of the current challenges currently in the country.
The Sultan made the call at the 2021 Second Quarterly Meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council in Abuja.
He said dialogue is the best way to address the country’s challenges.
The monarch also ruled out another civil war in the country.
Abubakar said: “People have been talking about war, there will not be war in Nigeria. Who is going to fight who?
“In families, we have Christians and Muslims, you have ethnic nationalities in your country, you have inter-married.
“So, all these noise people are making is trying to draw attention to what they can get out of this country, and if you look at them, they are in minority.
“In this country, there are excellent people that mean well for common man and humanity, and that is what God created us to do.”
Abubakar urged Nigerians to work together to address the nation’s challenges through dialogue.
He added: “Let us continue to work together. Let us continue to sit together. Let us continue to dialogue. I am a total believer in dialogue and nothing will change my mind because my religion teaches me to always dialogue and I believe no problem is too big not to be resolved when we sit down and talk because even wars are fought to bring peace.
“But if you know you can bring peace without fighting a war, then why do you have to take up arms?
“Peace is the most important aspect of our lives because without peace we can’t even worship.”
