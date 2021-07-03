Sultan speaks on ways to unite Nigerians, overcome challenges

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has blamed the lack of understanding among Nigerians, as the major challenge facing the country, saying that for Nigeria to achieve peace, “citizens must understand one another”.

The Sultan, who stated this at the inauguration of the Inter-Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria, in Kano, on Friday, described the formation of the association as timely, in view of the country’s security challenges.

According to the Sultan, it is with understanding that Nigerians would tolerate one another, for peace to reign in the country.

“Our major problem as a country is lack of understanding, we need to understand one another. If we understand one another, we will surely tolerate one another and peace will reign.

“We should embrace one another; we should not feel superior to one another. Though, we may have different ideas and knowledge, but understanding is paramount,” he said.

He also advised the steering committee of the association to reach out to minority ethnic groups and integrate them into their fold, by going round the country and meeting with all the groups in order to have a broader idea on how to move the association forward.

