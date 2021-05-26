Sultan tasks Nigerian govt to account for recovered looted funds | Ripples Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on the Federal Government to declare to Nigerians how much of the country’s looted funds had been recovered and what has been done with them.

The Sultan who spoke at the zonal dialogue with stakeholders on National Ethics and Integrity Policy, organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Sokoto on Tuesday, said only a total disclosure will assure Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is sincere in its fight against corruption.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, at the event which was in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission for the northwest zone, said keeping mute on the recovered loots would spell doom for the fight against corruption in the country.

“The government owes Nigerians an explanation; we want to know how much billions of naira was recovered from our past leaders, where the monies are and what are they doing with them?

“This explanation is necessary considering the state of our education and other infrastructure like roads which need serious government attention,” the Sultan said.



