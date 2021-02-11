Graffiti
Sunday Igboho and the fetish hubris
The popular Yoruba rights activist Chief Sunday Adisa Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has suddenly become a superstar, a celebrity, for his audacious utterances and actions aimed towards intimidating and forcing the Fulani cattle herders in Yorubaland to change their aggressive ways or quit outright the land of Oduduwa. Igboho may not be a terrorist but he has succeeded in making fear change sides. The terrorists of yore are now terrorized, the oppressors now oppressed! Sometimes in life it is good for things to turn out this way.
Sunday Igboho’s antecedents point to political thuggery and banditry. He was known to have helped some politicians gain power illicitly by terrorizing their opponents. Besides, he was said to have played a major destabilising role in the Ife/Modakeke communal crisis cum conflict of 1997/98. Igboho was said to have worked for Governor Seyi Makinde during the 2019 governorship election in the state but along the line their relations became frosty.
He started off as a motorcycle repairer and later ventured into automobiles, selling cars. He was able to start Adeson Business Concept, which has today morphed into Adeson International Business Concept Ltd. From being a political contractor/enforcer to a successful businessman engaged in legitimate venture Igboho’s transformation must have been a rag-to-riches, grass-to-grace story.
Igboho was said to have gone through the tutelage of the late notorious so-called ‘strongman of Ibadan politics’, Chief Lamidi Adedibu. He was said to have worked with the former Oyo Governors like Lam Adesina and Rasheed Ladoja, perhaps manhandling voters, snatching ballot boxes or providing cover for the commission of electoral crimes.
Following the invasion of the ‘banished’ Seriki-Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir’s home in Igangan few weeks ago by the Igboho-led mob some ‘hoodlums’ had attacked one of Igboho’s houses in Ibadan setting it ablaze. Igboho had claimed that he had lost properties worth millions of Naira in the arson incident that amounted to a retaliatory strike. Beyond his loss however the man of the moment had boasted that those behind the burning of his house would “run mad” within the intervening 48 hours!
No one knows for sure now whether anyone linked to the Igboho house inferno had become a lunatic case or not. Suffering insanity as a direct result of an attack on someone’s property could be said to be a harsh consequence of a commandeered action. What is sure is that Igboho sees himself supremely as largely invincible! References to this supposed invincibility brought about by traditional means had echoed every now and then.
When he visited Ibarapaland following the expiration of his unilateral quit notice to Fulani herdsmen mayhem had erupted leading to a burnt house, cars and slain cows belonging to the local Fulani leader. As anarchy reigned Igboho was said to have been fired at but bullets failed to penetrate his juju-fortified body! He also claimed that an axe attack on him produced no effect or injury.
Since then he had been going around boasting of his supernatural powers. Recently in an interview with a newspaper in Lagos he had declared that no one could kill him except God! Igboho sounds like someone with sound assurance from non-celestial quarters. His marabout or fetish priest, if he has any at all, must be strong indeed in protective powers.
He once dismissed rumours of being sponsored by politicians to destabilise Oyo state or demystify the youthful Governor, Seyi Makinde. Claiming that he was not for the highest bidder the Oduduwa Republic agitator stated that he was rich already and needed no fund from anyone to do what he is doing.
Recently, the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had banned cryptocurrencies (digital cash operations) as legitimate means of exchange in Nigeria saying it fueled illicit financial flow and terrorism. The CBN argued strongly that “cryptocurrencies have become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities, including money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion”.
The government must have decided to act forcefully against the digital money operating system because of news of millions of Naira raised by the Yoruba Diaspora for Sunday Igboho. Igboho was not bothered by the development and he made it clear that he needed no foreign funds to undertake the ‘liberation’ of Yorubaland from the vicious grip of criminal elements masquerading as genuine cattle breeders.
Sunday Igboho knows where he is coming from and where he is going. He was not afraid to take on the high and mighty including kings and politicians ruining the lives of their people. For him the Ooni of Ife, the Lagos political godfather, Bola Tinubu and Governor Makinde are all “Fulani slaves”! Though he had apologised and reconciled with the Ooni his rhetorics still continue to bear witness to his preparedness for whatever comes his way.
What Igboho is currently doing is a dangerous adventure and care must be taken in order not to lose whatever goodwill of the people he had garnered thus far. The battle would be rude and crude and he needs wisdom to be able to navigate the murky waters. Otherwise whatever he is banking his safety or life on could disappoint him.
The late beloved billionaire businessman cum politician, Bashorun MKO Abiola, was the Aare-Ona-Kakanfo of Yorubaland. He was elected President on June 12, 1993 but he never tasted power sadly. Even today we still grieve for him and think about what would have been the fate of our nation had an Abiola presidency happened as majority of Nigerians had wished.
The late Gen. Sani Abacha and Ibrahim Babangida’s military gang made sure the popular mandate given to the flamboyant generous great man became history by killing him in their gulag. While the latter, the ‘evil-genius’ from Minna, criminally annulled the election without any cogent reason the former, the late ‘maximum ruler’ from Kano ensured cruelly that Abiola never lived to exercise the mandate.
When ‘President’ Abiola declared the June 12 mandate irrevocable declaring himself President-elect at Epetedo area of Lagos the Abacha junta hunted him down. He was said to have recruited a famous fetish priest who promised to release a multitude of bees upon the soldiers whenever they tried to take him away! But when the soldiers came for Abiola the marabout was nowhere to be found!
The late Benue-based wanted criminal Terwase Akwaza, better known as Gana, was alleged to have buried his daughter alive in order to obtain the supernatural powers that made him invincible! But in the end he was still killed having been tricked out by an amnesty programme that never was. Gana was said to be so powerful mysteriously that many attempts to arrest or eliminate him proved abortive until the day of reckoning came calling.
While Igboho’s fetish hubris could be understood in a superstitious nation where lives of Fulani cows appear to be more valuable than those of ordinary Nigerians we must not only warn about too much faith in mysticism but wish to remind Igboho about the perils of haughtiness.
It is often said that whatever a fetish priest or a sorcerer can do mystically another of their kind can undo in equal mystic measure.
AUTHOR: SOC Okenwa…
Graffiti
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode —A coat of many colours
This is one opinion I am constrained to write about. We have been regaled by various news reports that my friend and egbon would be making his way back to APC or is it to APC, the whole thing is now very confusing.
In the last few months, I have come to respect Chief Kayode, for his fearless disposition and his seeming stance on issues, especially when he is convinced that he is standing for the truth.
I had come to believe very strongly that this was a principled leader who, despite all attempts to rubbish his reputation with sooth, as a result of his colorful personal life, would continue to stand firm on a resolute believe in justice and general good.
My love for him strengthened during the fracas with the journalist in Calabar. The whole world seemed to come down on him and as usual he stood.
Although later, he apologized and moved on. In private conversations, he explained very clearly why he reacted in the way he had and also why he had sent in an unreserved apology coming from the point of maturity and fence-mending, especially with the very powerful members of the fourth estate of the realm.
But this one, if, indeed, turns out to be true, would be a very difficult tune to dance to. Not for me but for him viz a viz what legacy he would be leaving behind for future students of history.
His vitriolic attack on his soon to be new paymasters, his abuse and rabid insults and invectives thrown at them while he was on the other side would now begin to look like a desperate cry for attention.
He would further cement himself within the pantheons of the feeble and self-seeking collage of leaders who continue to dog our existence with the excrement of their ambitions.
How do we build a system when there are no loyalties to position? How will we be the Nigeria we need to be when there are no boundaries and political actors change undergarments in a twinkle of an eye, thereby causing hemorrhaging confusion in the eyes of the people.
How will Femi Fani Kayode feel when he is eventually led to Buhari after calling him and his clan all sorts of abusive names? What will he say? Would he say, sorry Sir, someone pushed me.
I think he had gone so far afield as a strident critic of this administration to now turn coat. He wasn’t a middle of the road critic like Atiku. He was a fearsome, angry and bile-dripping critic of the administration. He had gone too far.
If this story is true, then we may have lost forever Mr Kayode. He would have by himself nailed his own coffin. Something millions have been eager to do but not exactly succeeded.
He would have by himself sealed his fate finally, burying his reputation in the cemetery of the infamous in our political sojourn
Hey, what do I know?
AUTHOR: Joseph Edgar…
Graffiti
Haramization of Haircuts: Is Islam Against Innovation?
This question has become necessary following the recent report of arrest and imprisonment of a young Christian barber for blasphemy in Kano state in Northern Nigeria. There have been similar incidents of religious persecution and victimization of non Muslims in the region. And these instances highlight a worrisome trend in Islam as practiced in northern Nigeria- opposition to innovation. Or better, haramization of new ideas, different lifestyles and as in this case, hairstyle. There is a serious concern about how Muslims are practicing their religion especially in places where they are in the majority in Nigeria. Muslims tend to tyrannize over the lives of non-Muslims. They coerce them, sometimes violently to live according to the dictates of Islam. As the case of the Christian barber has amply illustrated, given the opportunity and power, Muslims deny non-Muslims the same rights that they enjoy. Look, a Christian barber and two of his customers are in prison over a haircut. Yes, a haircut, and nothing more. The Islamic police in Kano, Hisbah said that the hairstyle was haram; that it was offensive to Islam. And they went, arrested, and imprisoned this barber on that count.
Now think about it, how can a haircut insult religion and its prophet? Did the prophet of Islam not cut his hair while he was alive? Didn’t he have a hairstyle? What if some people had regarded that as offensive? What is the business of the Islamic police with another person’s hairstyle? As often the case, Muslims in Kano have kept mute. The Islamic establishment is not saying anything. The Imams, Sheikhs, and Ulama have not condemned this act of religious persecution and bigotry. One assumes that their silence implies endorsement. That they are in tacit or explicit support of this affront on human dignity and effort to islamize Kano. So, what is going on in Muslim majority states across the country? What is Kano state turning into? A Taliban Afghanistan in the making?
I mean, is Islam opposed to expressions of creativity and innovation? That seems to be the case. Even though some Islamic apologists may argue on the contrary. They would say that Islam encourages innovation but prohibits expressions that offend or insult the religion or its prophet. They would state that in this case, the barber’s innovative hairstyle offended or insulted Kano Muslim sensibilities. Really?
Look, something that is innovative is new, which means it is a departure from the past- the past norm. It is different- a different idea, style, or form. Creative expressions are disruptive of existing knowledge, forms, and styles. So any innovative idea has a tendency to ‘offend’. It is likely to displease or discomfort especially those who have vested interest in things as they are. In a diverse and dynamic society, innovative ideas are imperative. Innovation drives change and progress. Kano is a culturally diverse society, so different ways of life, dressing, and lifestyle apply. Diversity is predicated on creativity and on the ability to invent and come up with new and other ways of doing things including cutting one’s hair. So the arrest of the christian barber is an exercise in suppression and criminalization of diversity and creative ingenuity.
By imprisoning this barber over some innovative haircut and illegally detaining Mubarak Bala for expressing other views and opinions about the prophet of Islam, the Islamic police and by extension, Muslims in Kano are zealously espousing a form of Islam that is opposed to innovation.
AUTHOR: Leo Igwe…
Graffiti
ESN: Biafran army or vigilante group?
Days before the dawn of Yuletide last year the fugitive leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had launched the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to protect the people of south-east and south-south regions from terrorists, bandits and armed Fulani herdsmen allegedly trooping in from the north and even elsewhere outside our borders. The formation of the security outfit was announced by a video online showing thousands of young men and women decked in paramilitary uniform inside a jungle.
Kanu called it a vigilante group out to protect Biafrans from marauding Fulani herdsmen attacks and kidnappings and banditry but the federal goverment viewed it differently describing ESN as a “Biafran Army” formed by the leader of a ‘terrorist’ separatist organization.
Days after the formation of the ESN the panicked federal security forces reportedly began combing the entire south-east forests by air to be able to locate where the Kanu ‘army’ were lodged with an ‘order from above’ for them to be dislodged or neutralized.
Reports online had it that the Nigerian Army under the recently-retired Gen. Tukur Buratai (now Ambassador-designate!) had deployed combat helicopters, gun trucks and soldiers to search some forests in the south-east states. The frantic search was fruitless as on one was arrested nor any camp inside the jungle located.
Last December Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), had advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to allow ordinary Nigerians to bear firearms to protect themselves. He had reportedly argued that the unprovoked attacks especially on villages by bandits would drastically reduce in the country if the communities were allowed to arm themselves with weapons to defend themselves. He spoke the minds of millions of oppressed Nigerians.
When ‘Amotekun’, the south-western regional security organization was launched last year it sparked national controversy. Like ‘Amotekun’ ESN had generated some controversy even in Igboland due to Nnamdi Kanu’s Biafran nationhood agitation. And his ferocious battle against the country he labelled a “zoo”.
Unlike ‘Amotekun’, however, ESN was not backed with any state legislative instrument thereby giving it a legal backing. Kanu must have seen the dire need to save a people terrorised or subjugated and he exploited the vaccum left by the foot-dragging attitude of the Governors of the region.
Now that the Governors have seen the extent to which Kanu is prepared to go in defense of the people noises are being made from Abakaliki to Owerri over the imminent emergence of Amotekun-like force for the south-east geopolitical zone. According to Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State they are in the decisive conclusive process of forming a regional security outfit.
Few weeks ago a war-like situation prevailed in Orlu town, Imo state, where the army and the ESN forces clashed violently. The soldiers drawn from the 34 Artillery Brigade in Obinze engaged the armed youths leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties. What led to the exchange of fire was not made public but it could be said to be the federal force’s continuing provocative acts that must have instigated the bloody conflict.
If the federal government had doubted the capacity of Kanu and his boys to bark and bite and fight then such doubts must have evaporated with the violent encounter. At a point it was alleged that the soldiers had to beat a hasty retreat having faced a resistance they never imagined or envisaged.
The uproar that greeted the unabated cases of killings, kidnappings, raping and plundering of farmlands by some marauders, nay Fulani herdsmen, led to the issuance of eviction orders and formation of vigilante groups to nip the development in many communities in the south-west and south-east in the bud. Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu seem to be operating on the same page on this.
In a nation where insecurity is as ‘good’ as hell, where the lives and properties of nationals are not guaranteed by the misruling class then the Igbohos and Kanus could be thrown up by circumstances permitting them to boast of love for their people. They may be seen as outlaws by the ruling elite but many of their people see them differently preferring them to the corrupt uncaring elite making their lives miserable.
Igboho and Kanu may be seen as liberators or heroes yet what makes their case essential to society is their public appeal. It takes guts to take on the currupt establishment, be it at the federal or state level, a decadent establishment enabling injustice, state terrorism and commission of atrocities. Under such circumstances those courageous enough like Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and Comrade Omoyele Sowore to stand up to be counted could well book a date with immortality.
In the yawning absence of state policing mechanism, something desirable and long advocated for, the generalized insecurity in the land could constitute an opportunity for the vigilante groups to locally organize themselves and bring security to bear in the hinterlands.
Is the ESN a vigilante group (as Kanu claimed) or a Biafran army as claimed by the Buhari regime? We believe the Eastern Security Network is a ‘child’ of necessity that resembles more of a vigilante organization than a Biafran army. Whenever the South-east Governors are done with their plan establishing the oriental force equivalent to ‘Amotekun’ then the Kanu-led ESN must be made to exist side-by-side with the government-sanctioned vigilante group.
The ESN, no matter what the government or anyone says, remains a timely strategic intervention towards securing lives and properties. Any attempt by the Igbo-speaking Governors or politicians of fortune to dismiss the ESN or seek to instigate a conflict among the forces would be counter-productive. It could boomerang leading to chaos or anarchy.
Nnamdi Kanu may not be a saviour (much like Igboho in Yorubaland) but his love for his ‘people’ and engagement for a better equitable society must not be taken for granted. Kanu is urbane, sophisticated and smart, so he must be treated with the respect he deserves.
AUTHOR: Ozodinukwe Okenwa…
