Sunday Igboho apologises to Ooni over comments

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has apologised to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi over comments he made during a virtual town hall meeting with Yoruba in Diaspora.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Igboho, who has been in the forefront of efforts at dislodging criminal elements amongst herdsmen from the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, during the meeting said that the Ooni, along with other Yoruba leaders have failed in speaking truth to power.

However, Igboho, in another video, apologised to the revered traditional ruler, saying he didn’t mean to disrespect him.

He said: “I apologise if it is perceived as a disrespect.

“I apologise to Yorubas at large, I have spoken with the Ooni and I am not fit to disrespect his royal majesty.

“On kidnapping and invasion of the Yorubaland, we must all stand up to it. We must prove that we have gallant and patriotic people in the southwest.

“There are many powerful people, more powerful than I am in Lagos, Ibadan, Osun and other areas, we cannot afford to fold our arms and put the Yoruba nation into shame.”

On what led to the disparaging comments on the Ooni, Igboho said: “When the Ooni visited President Muhammadu Buhari, some said he went to receive money on my behalf and that is a blatant lie, I didn’t receive money from anybody, I am not working for any politician, it is for the love of the Yoruba nation.”

