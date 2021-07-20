Politics
Sunday Igboho reportedly arrested in Cotonou fleeing to Germany
Self-proclaimed Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, while allegedly fleeing to Germany.
According to reports making the rounds, he was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night by security forces in Benin Republic three weeks after the Department of State Services (DSS), declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms.
An unnamed security source who confirmed Igboho’s arrest, said he will be repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday from the neighbouring West African country.
There has been no official confirmation or denial from either the Nigerian security agencies or their counterparts in the Republic of Benin.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how the DSS had, on July 1, raided Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where 12 of his aides were arrested while two were shot dead.
Read also: Again, Sunday Igboho’s house comes under attack
A cache of ammunition and charms were recovered from the house while Igboho was later declared wanted when he managed to escape the invasion.
The Nigeria government went ahead to declare him wanted and placed the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Customs Service on alert to stop Igboho from leaving the country.
While declaring Igboho wanted, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, had said at a press briefing:
“Igboho may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he want, but this will be the end of his shenanigans.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....