Sunday Igboho to be arraigned in Cotonou today

Self-styled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is expected to be arraigned on Thursday by security officials in Benin Republic for alleged immigration-related offenses.

His lead defense counsel, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), who made this known via a post on social media, said Igboho’s legal team is already on ground in Cotonou in preparation for the case.

“My client, Sunday Igboho will be arraigned on Thursday for alleged passport-related offenses in Benin Republic. His Nigerian lawyers are here already. Yoruba leaders in the Benin Republic have been supportive as well,” he wrote.

The arraignment of Igboho on immigration fraud followed his arrest on Monday night in Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou with a Beninese passport while trying to flee to Germany.

The Nigerian government has, through its Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, tried to extradite Igboho back to Nigeria to no avail.

One of Igboho’s media aides also posted on his Facebook page how Buratai, a former Chief of Army Staff, had allegedly written two secret letters to the Benin Republic government insisting on the arrest and extradition of Igboho, tagging him a terrorist and murderer.

“Before Igboho’s arrest, Buratai who is now Nigeria’s Ambassador in Benin Republic, had written two letters to the West African country, describing Igboho as a terrorist and murderer. The first letter was written on July 7th. A second letter describing his bodily features was passed on to Benin Republic yesterday,” the media aide wrote.

