Sunday Igboho to regain freedom soon —Former counsel

The former counsel to detained Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has predicted that the embattled agitator will soon regain his freedom from detention in Benin Republic.

The human rights lawyer who recently stepped down from the defence team of the Yoruba Nations freedom fighter, in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, said he had privileged information that his former client will soon be released.

Igboho has spent about seven months in prison in the West African country since his arrest at the Cotonou airport en route to Germany alongside his wife in July 2021.

Olajengbesi also had some scathing words for some Yoruba leaders whom he accused of being selfish and secretly benefiting from Igboho’s misfortunes.

“Chief Sunday Igboho will be out very soon and there will be massive jubilation across the entire Yoruba land. He is no doubt a courageous MAN.

“This is very authoritative, just that our Yoruba leaders should stop being selfish and allow good to prevail,” Olajengbesi wrote.

His prediction came a few days after a Yoruba group, Agbekoya Worldwide, gave the Federal Government an ultimatum to release Igboho or they would be forced to use ‘juju’ and other traditional means to get him out of detention.

The President of the Agbekoya Worldwide, Kamorudeen Okiki, had, on Thursday, February 3, at a rally in Osogbo, Osun State, warned that if Igboho was not released legally, his group would have no option but to rely on terrestrial powers to free him.

“Sunday Igboho is not a criminal. We will continue to say that.

“We know that it is the Federal Government that is holding Igboho in Benin Republic, but we are telling Benin Republic authorities now to legally release him using their court.

“They should release him legally and quickly or we will use our traditional means and powers to take Igboho out of the court,” Okiki had said.

