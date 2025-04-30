Connect with us

Entertainment

Sunny Ade denies kidnap rumours, thanks fans for wanting to know about his well being  

Published

46 minutes ago

on

King Sunny Ade is safe and sound; rumours of his kidnap false —Manager  

Nigerian jùjú singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, King Sunny Ade, has denied reports that he has been kidnapped and is being made to work under duress.

Recall that in a post shared on Instagram yesterday,  his daughter, Damilola Adegeye, accused her stepbrother, Dayo, who also doubles as his father’s manager, of holding the musician hostage and forcing him to work under duress.

Nobody has been able to get in touch with their father, who, with the assistance of Dayo, his mother, brothers, and driver, has managed to keep him out of the spotlight, she claims.

Damilola also stated in her post shared on the video and picture sharing platform that attempts to contact their father have failed and that he has not visited their home recently.

READ ALSO: King Sunny Ade’s daughter accuses stepbrother of holding her father hostage, making him work under duress

Additionally, she accused Dayo of lying to the family and hiding information by saying that everyone is aware of their father’s location when, in actual fact, nobody knows his whereabouts.

King Sunny Ade, in a video shared on Facebook on Tuesday, revealed that he was in good shape, had neither been kidnapped nor in danger, and also thanked his fans for caring about his well-being.

“This is to clarify to everybody that I was not kidnapped, nor did I kidnap myself, but we thank God, and I have to thank the whole world with calls from many of my fans wanting to know my well-being and state.” King Sunny Ade said in a video shared yesterday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 + twenty =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...