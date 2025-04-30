Sunny Ade denies kidnap rumours, thanks fans for wanting to know about his well being  

Nigerian jùjú singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, King Sunny Ade, has denied reports that he has been kidnapped and is being made to work under duress.

Recall that in a post shared on Instagram yesterday, his daughter, Damilola Adegeye, accused her stepbrother, Dayo, who also doubles as his father’s manager, of holding the musician hostage and forcing him to work under duress.

Nobody has been able to get in touch with their father, who, with the assistance of Dayo, his mother, brothers, and driver, has managed to keep him out of the spotlight, she claims.

Damilola also stated in her post shared on the video and picture sharing platform that attempts to contact their father have failed and that he has not visited their home recently.

READ ALSO: King Sunny Ade’s daughter accuses stepbrother of holding her father hostage, making him work under duress

Additionally, she accused Dayo of lying to the family and hiding information by saying that everyone is aware of their father’s location when, in actual fact, nobody knows his whereabouts.

King Sunny Ade, in a video shared on Facebook on Tuesday, revealed that he was in good shape, had neither been kidnapped nor in danger, and also thanked his fans for caring about his well-being.

“This is to clarify to everybody that I was not kidnapped, nor did I kidnap myself, but we thank God, and I have to thank the whole world with calls from many of my fans wanting to know my well-being and state.” King Sunny Ade said in a video shared yesterday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now