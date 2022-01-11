Super Eagles, 23 others to earn cryptocurrency in AFCON

Super Eagles players representing Nigeria at the ongoing African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon will receive payments in cryptocurrency throughout their stay in the tournament.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year banned trading in cryptocurrency in the country.

Although the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will pay the players in Naira for wearing the country’s colours at AFCON, some of them will earn crypto for their exploits in Africa’s flagship soccer tournament due to the involvement of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, in the tournament.

Binance recently sealed a sponsorship deal with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the tournament.

Players representing the 24 countries participating in the AFCON are expected to benefit from the largesse.

The Binance Director for Africa, Emmanuel Babalola, who spoke on the development said: “Football is the most popular sport in Africa, one that unites the entire continent and as the leading blockchain ecosystem, we are proud to be an official sponsor of the AFCON tournament. This corroborates our mission to take crypto mainstream across the continent.”

