Super Eagles approach Cameroonian club for pre-AFCON friendly

The Super Eagles have approached a Cameroonian club Cotonsport Garoua for a friendly game in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was revealed to the media by Cotonsport’s director of communications Saliou Amadou.

According to Cameroon sports publication Sportsglitz, the club confirmed receipt of a proposal from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but they are yet to accept due to their tight schedule as a club.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Super Eagles interim manager, Austin Eguavoen is looking at securing ‘very casual’ warm-up games for his team ahead of AFCON.

Cotonsport is based in the North Region of Cameroon where the Eagles are billed to play their three group D matches against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria will begin their campaign with a clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt on 11 January, while the tournament is billed to hold between 9 January and 6 February, 2022.

