Super Eagles beaten by Cameroon in first leg of Austria friendly | Ripples Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their international friendly on Friday.

The game played at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt in Austria saw the Lions end Nigeria’s unbeaten run.

Paul Onuachu, who led Nigeria’s attack, came close to scoring earlier in the game but it was Zambo Anguissa who gave Cameroon the lead in the 37th minute.

The Indomitable Lions held on to the lead in the first half, and despite efforts by the Super Eagles in the second half, the scoreline remained same.

Both teams will meet again on Wednesday at the same venue, and Gernot Rohr’s men will be looking to revenge the Friday’s defeat.

Terem Moffi made his debut for Nigeria after he came in on 65 minutes, replacing Onuachu. Anayo Iwuala was in action too as a substitute while Peter Olayinka also came in for Oghenekaro Etebo.

