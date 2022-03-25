Super Eagles, Black Stars battle for World Cup ticket in Kumasi today

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Black Stars of Ghana today (Friday) in the first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The game, billed for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, will see the perennial rivals go head to head in search of World Cup ticket.

Ghana however enjoy the superiority in the head-to-head, having so far won 25 matches, drawn 19 and lost 12 in 56 clashes against Nigeria.

Both teams have been talking tough ahead of Friday’s game, with both coaches saying the pride of their nation is also at stake.

“We all expect Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but that won’t be easy as we need to do our best to make it to this tournament,” said Ghana coach Otto Addo

“The players, the technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task, we want to make ourselves and nation proud by qualifying for the tournament.”

The Nigerian interim Technical Adviser, Austin Eguavoen has continually said his team are ready for the encounter, and would seal qualification for the World Cup ahead of Ghana.

The second leg of the tie will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja next Tuesday, with the winners on aggregate zooming to the finals in Qatar.

The game between Ghana and Nigeria in Kumasi will kickoff by 8:30p.m Nigeria time.

