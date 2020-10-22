Super Eagles displaced by Algeria as third best team in Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been displaced from the third position in continental football by African champions Algeria.

This was according to the latest world rankings released by world football governing body, FIFA on Thursday.

Nigeria, a three-time champions of the continent, dropped by three places in the global ranking from 29th to 32nd position.

The fall, which was as a result of their failure to win any of two friendly games this October, led to the team’s slide in Africa as they now occupy fourth position, having been on third before now.

Read Also: How Super Eagles new boys Dessers, Tijani reacted after debuts

Gernot Rohr’s men were beaten 1-0 by Algeria, and were held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia in the international friendlies earlier this month in Austria.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal remain Africa’s highest ranked side at 21st and number one on the continent.

At number two in Africa is Tunisia who are 26th in the global ratings, and followed by Algeria, who climbed five places to sit 30th in the world and third in Africa.

There were no changes in the top five ranked countries in the world as Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal remained first, second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 26 November, 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions