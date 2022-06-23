Super Eagles drop in FIFA ranking, now fourth best team in Africa

Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped in the ocassional national men’s team ranking by world football governing body, FIFA.

The Eagles, who were 30th in the last rankings, now sit in 31st position in the latest ranking released on Thursday and published on FIFA’s official website.

In Africa, the Super Eagles, formerly third, now occupy the fourth spot behind Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia, who are first, second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Brazil remain in the number one spot in the world, and Belgium also retained second place in the ranking.

Argentina moved up one place to third spot, replacing France who are now in fourth position and England are non movers in fifth.

Spain are in sixth, Italy seventh, Netherlands in eight, Portugal in ninth spot and in number 10, is Denmark.

