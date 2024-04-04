Super Eagles drop to 30th in FIFA world rankings

In the latest world rankings by world football governing body, FIFA, the Super Eagles of Nigerian were ranked 30th.

The national team dropped from 28th to 30th position in the rankings released on FIFA website on Thursday.

Despite the drop, Nigeria remains third in Africa, behind the Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Morocco are number one in Africa and 13th in the world while Senegal are second on the continent and 17th place in the world.

The last ranking released in February had seen the Super Eagles climb 14 places to 28th position after their second-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In March, the Eagles won a friendly game against Ghana 2-1 before losing 2-0 to Mali in a second friendly.

World champions Argentina maintain number one spot in the world, and are followed by France (2nd) Belgium (3rd), England (4th) and Brazil (5th).

Portugal, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Croatia make up the top 10 teams in the world ranking.

The next ranking will be published on 20 June 2024.

